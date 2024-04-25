Jennifer Aniston to Produce Re-Imagining of '9 to 5'

A new 9 to 5 movie is in the works!

On Wednesday (April 25), Variety confirmed that Jennifer Aniston and her Echo Films partner Kristin Hahn are producing a re-imagining of the hit 1980 movie for 20th Century Studios.

9 to 5, directed by Colin Higgins and written by Patricia Resnick, followed three working women – Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin – who live out their fantasy of getting even with their antagonistic boss (Dabney Coleman).

Variety also reports that the film is currently in development with Oscar winner Diablo Cody writing the screenplay. Diablo is best known for writing the screenplays to Juno, Jennifer's Body, and Lisa Frankenstein.

Back in 2019, Dolly revealed that a 9 to 5 sequel was in the works, however, the project was dropped.