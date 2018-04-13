Top Stories
Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Anne Hathaway Spotted on Set After Updating Fans on Weight Gain for Movie Role

Kim Kardashian Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian!

Kim Kardashian Publicly Congratulates New Mom Khloe Kardashian!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Spring 2018 Cast Revealed - See the Contestants!

'That's So Raven' Actor Arrested in His Underwear in Crazy, Intense Video

'That's So Raven' Actor Arrested in His Underwear in Crazy, Intense Video

Fri, 13 April 2018 at 4:08 pm

Lily James Cried Before Meeting Meryl Streep on the Set of 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'

Lily James Cried Before Meeting Meryl Streep on the Set of 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'

Lily James graces the cover of the latest issue of PorterEdit, out now.

Here’s what the 29-year-old English actress had to say…

On her emotional first encounter with Meryl Streep on the set of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again: “[Meryl] was singing this song in a chapel and it was so emotional. I was sat outside knowing I was about to meet her. And crying. And it was like: Hold it together, Lily! It was too much! But she was just so cool. We had to do this dance together and she gave it all to me, she let me take my moment.”

On the pressure of taking on the role of Donna Sheridan, Meryl’s character in Mamma Mia: “Oh, God. [It was] terrifying. I tried not to focus on the Meryl Streep-ness of it all, but tried to focus on the Donna Sheridan-ness of it all. Having said that, I did go through all of Meryl’s movies, especially stuff from when she was younger. I loved watching Postcards from the Edge – there’s a spunky kind of madness where she sings in that – and even Death Becomes Her.”

On the rumors that she was engaged after she wore a ring on her engagement finger at the BAFTAs: “I’m just not very superstitious about rings. It’s stupid, probably, but I just put rings on any finger. Also, that was a f–k-off ring. I mean, Jesus. That ring’s worth one million pounds…”

For more from Lily, head to net-a-porter.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
lily james porteredit april 2018 01
lily james porteredit april 2018 02
lily james porteredit april 2018 03

Credit: Alexander Saladrigas; Photos: PorterEdit
Posted to: Lily James, Meryl Streep

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Heather Locklear pleads not guilty for attacking cops - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Sofia Carson's Famous in Love character - Just Jared Jr
  • JWoww revealed a major secret on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - TooFab
  • Meet the 35 most powerful media personalities in NYC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Normani is always camera ready - Just Jared Jr