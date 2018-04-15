Sun, 15 April 2018 at 8:36 pm
Lady Antebelllum Hit the Red Carpet at ACM Awards 2018!
Lady Antebellum are all glammed up!
The hit-making troupe walked the red carpet at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
The group will perform “Heart Break” during the evening’s ceremony. The group is also nominated for Vocal Group of the Year.
“Here we go! 2018 #ACMawards,” the group wrote on their Instagram.
Hillary Scott recently gave birth to twin girls in late January with her husband Chris Tyrrell.
