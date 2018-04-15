Top Stories
ACM Awards 2018 - Full Coverage!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Rumored Girlfriend Camila Morrone Get Cozy at Coachella

Coachella 2018 - Full Celeb & Music Coverage!

Khloe Kardashian Just Dropped Thousands on These Baby Items

Sun, 15 April 2018 at 8:36 pm

Lady Antebelllum Hit the Red Carpet at ACM Awards 2018!

Lady Antebellum are all glammed up!

The hit-making troupe walked the red carpet at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday (April 15) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Antebellum

The group will perform “Heart Break” during the evening’s ceremony. The group is also nominated for Vocal Group of the Year.

“Here we go! 2018 #ACMawards,” the group wrote on their Instagram.

Hillary Scott recently gave birth to twin girls in late January with her husband Chris Tyrrell.
Photos: Getty Images
