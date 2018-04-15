Top Stories
Sun, 15 April 2018 at 1:24 am

Rihanna Hosts a Star-Studded Pool Party During Coachella!

Rihanna Hosts a Star-Studded Pool Party During Coachella!

Rihanna looks fierce while hosting the Fenty x Puma Drippin event held during the 2018 Coachella Music Festival on Saturday afternoon (April 14) in Thermal, Calif.

The 30-year-old entertainer hosted the poolside party and there were some big celebs in attendance. Pictured in the gallery are Iggy Azalea and Normani. Other stars there included Leonardo DiCaprio, The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, and French Montana.

Rihanna‘s longtime hair stylist Yusef Williams spoke to WWD about her evolving look.

“We’re feeling this retro vibe, we want to teleport somewhere else with modern looks,” he said at the event. “My inspiration board is endless. Between me and her, we’re crazy. All we do is look at pictures and art. That’s what we do.”
