Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name!

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

John Cena Shares Sad Post Hours After Nikki Bella Split News

Camila Morrone Rests Her Head on Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap in New Photos

Camila Morrone Rests Her Head on Leonardo DiCaprio's Lap in New Photos

Is Meek Mill Going to Get Out of Jail Soon?

Is Meek Mill Going to Get Out of Jail Soon?

Mon, 16 April 2018 at 2:34 pm

Jaime King Celebrates Hammitt's 10 Year Anniversary at Beach Bash

Jaime King Celebrates Hammitt's 10 Year Anniversary at Beach Bash

Jaime King keeps it chic and sophisticated while attending Hammitt’s 10 Year Anniversary Bash held at the Manhattan Country Club on Saturday (April 14) in Manhattan Beach, Calif.

The Hart of Dixie actress was joined by Candace Cameron Bure and Chief Cheerleader at Hammitt, Tony Drockton, at the event benefiting Hermosa Beach Education Foundation and Walk With Sally.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jaime King

“Thank you to everyone for the incredible turnout at the @hammittla 10 year anniversary celebration,” Jaime captioned with her Instagram post. “Not only do they make great bags, they do amazing work with non-profits that are very important to me. The proceeds support @WalkwithSally and Hermosa Beach Education. Walk With Sally is committed to providing comfort to children debilitated by the emotional experience of living with or losing a parent to cancer. #FeelItLoveItHammitt #WalkWithSally #hammittpartner”
Just Jared on Facebook
jaime king celebrates hammitts 10 year anniversary at beach bash 02
jaime king celebrates hammitts 10 year anniversary at beach bash 03
jaime king celebrates hammitts 10 year anniversary at beach bash 04
jaime king celebrates hammitts 10 year anniversary at beach bash 05
jaime king celebrates hammitts 10 year anniversary at beach bash 06
jaime king celebrates hammitts 10 year anniversary at beach bash 07

Credit: Michael Simon; Photos: Startraksphoto.com
Posted to: Candace Cameron Bure, Jaime King

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shaquille O'Neal was spotted on the scene of car crash as a Good Samaritan - TMZ
  • Tom Holland says it was "difficult" to work with this Avengers co-star - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian's family has lots to say about her giving birth - TooFab
  • The Terminator reboot has found its star - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kylie Jenner shows off her first cotton candy Coachella look- Just Jared Jr