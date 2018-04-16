Jaime King Celebrates Hammitt's 10 Year Anniversary at Beach Bash

Jaime King keeps it chic and sophisticated while attending Hammitt’s 10 Year Anniversary Bash held at the Manhattan Country Club on Saturday (April 14) in Manhattan Beach, Calif.

The Hart of Dixie actress was joined by Candace Cameron Bure and Chief Cheerleader at Hammitt, Tony Drockton, at the event benefiting Hermosa Beach Education Foundation and Walk With Sally.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jaime King

“Thank you to everyone for the incredible turnout at the @hammittla 10 year anniversary celebration,” Jaime captioned with her Instagram post. “Not only do they make great bags, they do amazing work with non-profits that are very important to me. The proceeds support @WalkwithSally and Hermosa Beach Education. Walk With Sally is committed to providing comfort to children debilitated by the emotional experience of living with or losing a parent to cancer. #FeelItLoveItHammitt #WalkWithSally #hammittpartner”