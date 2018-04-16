Top Stories
Mon, 16 April 2018 at 2:17 pm

Rachel Platten Forgets Words to National Anthem, Asks for Help with Lyrics

Rachel Platten Forgets Words to National Anthem, Asks for Help with Lyrics

Rachel Platten was singing the National Anthem at the Chicago Red Stars vs Utah Royals MLS soccer game over the weekend when she forgot the lyrics.

The 36-year-old “Fight Song” singer kicked off the song by singing, “Oh say can you see, by the STARS early light.”

The song’s opening lyric is actually, “Oh say can you see, by the DAWN’s early light.”

Rachel realized her mistake and restarted, but then had to stop again and ask for the correct lyric Mistakes definitely happen!

You can watch a video of the moment over at TMZ.
Photos: Getty
