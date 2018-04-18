Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Hugh Dancy!

Claire Danes is pregnant!

The 39-year-old Homeland star confirmed that she and Hugh Dancy would be welcoming their second child while she made an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. While on the show, Claire said she was in her second trimester, and she wouldn’t disclose if the baby is a boy or a girl. You can listen to the audio below!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Claire Danes

Claire and Hugh have a five-year-old son together named Cyrus. Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!

Claire will be making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon later this evening.