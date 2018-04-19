Robert Downey Jr. & 'Avengers' Guys Stop in Shanghai!

The cast of Avengers: Infinity War has been traveling all over the globe to promote the new movie and their latest stop took them to Shanghai!

Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hiddleston, Tom Holland, and Mark Ruffalo attended a fan event for the Marvel superhero movie on Thursday (April 19).

They were joined by the film’s co-directors, Anthony and Joe Russo.

Robert just came from a visit in Singapore earlier in the week while Tom was most recently in Japan. He was joined by Tom and others in South Korea last week.