Sat, 21 April 2018 at 12:53 pm

Jennifer Lopez Sings in Spanish for 'Se Acabó el Amor' - Watch the Video!

Jennifer Lopez Sings in Spanish for 'Se Acabó el Amor' - Watch the Video!

Jennifer Lopez is going back to her roots for the new song “Se Acabó el Amor” with Abraham Mateo and Yandel!

The trio just dropped a music video for the Spanish-language song, which translates roughly to “It’s Over Love” in English.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

The song follows a breakup and the video shows Jennifer throwing clothes off a balcony at her ex. The video was filmed at Universal Studios and it already has over a million views after just a day.

Watch below!
