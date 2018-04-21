Jennifer Lopez Sings in Spanish for 'Se Acabó el Amor' - Watch the Video!
Jennifer Lopez is going back to her roots for the new song “Se Acabó el Amor” with Abraham Mateo and Yandel!
The trio just dropped a music video for the Spanish-language song, which translates roughly to “It’s Over Love” in English.
The song follows a breakup and the video shows Jennifer throwing clothes off a balcony at her ex. The video was filmed at Universal Studios and it already has over a million views after just a day.
Watch below!