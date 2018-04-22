Macaulay Culkin Won't Recreate His 'Home Alone' Face - Watch!

Macaulay Culkin isn’t going to recreate his Home Alone face – not even for Ellen DeGeneres.

The 37-year-old actor made his first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (April 23).

During his appearance, Macaulay revealed that he doesn’t watch his iconic movies, and he tries to go out less during the Christmas season just to avoid people asking him to recreate his famous expression from Home Alone.

He also talked about growing up with six brothers and sisters in a one bedroom apartment, and his decision to step away from the spotlight to attend school – and whether he’s happier for making that choice.

Watch his appearance below!



