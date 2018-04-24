Hailey Baldwin, Cara Delevingne, & Suki Waterhouse Step Out for Gigi Hadid's Birthday!

Hailey Baldwin struts her way into Gigi Hadid‘s birthday party on Monday night (April 23) in New York City.

The 21-year-old model looked super glam in a shimmering gold dress while her date for the night Joan Smalls flaunted her underwear in a sheer outfit.

Also in attendance was Cara Delevingne who hid behind a fan while arriving at the party while Suki Waterhouse flaunted her abs in a yellow plaid outfit.

Inside the party, Joan took to Instagram to share a photo with Gigi and Hailey having some fun in the photo booth!

