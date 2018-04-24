Twice Release Music Video for 'Wake Me Up' - Watch Now!

Twice just debuted their new music video for “Wake Me Up”!

The adorable, massively popular South Korean girl group premiered the visual for their forthcoming Japanese single on Tuesday (April 24).

“Wake Me Up” is the group’s third Japanese single following “What Is Love?” released earlier in April, and is scheduled to be released on May 16.

This latest song was announced earlier in April, and was teased through TV commercials for Nike Air Max throughout the month. Watch the music video for “Wake Me Up” below!