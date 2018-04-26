BTS Announce 'Love Yourself' World Tour 2018 - See the First Dates!

BTS are making their way around the world!

The super-popular South Korean troupe revealed the exciting news of their forthcoming Love Yourself World Tour on their company’s social media on Thursday (April 26).

The “Blood, Sweat & Tears” boy band will be traveling throughout Europe, Asia and North America, with 11 cities already announced. And more tour stop announcements are set to come in the future!

Their latest tour comes just ahead of their upcoming album Love Yourself: Tear, due out on May 18.

Watch the tour announcement trailer, and check out the tour dates, below! Will you be attending one of their shows this summer?

BTS Love Yourself Tour Dates:

Seoul, South Korea – Aug. 25-26, Olympic Stadium

Los Angeles, California – Sept. 5-6 and 8, Staples Center

Oakland, California – Sept. 12, Oracle Arena

Fort Worth, Texas – Sept. 15-16, Fort Worth – Convention Center

Hamilton, Ontario – Sept. 20, 22-23, First Ontario Centre

Newark, New Jersey – Sept. 28-29, Prudential Center

Chicago, Illinois – Oct. 2-3, United Center

London, England – Oct. 9-10, The O2 Arena

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Oct. 13, Ziggo Dome

Berlin, German – Oct. 16-17, Mercedes-Benz Arena

Paris, France- Oct. 19-20, Accorhotels Arena