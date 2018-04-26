Halsey Is Freezing Her Eggs Amid Battle with Endometriosis

Halsey, who suffers from Endometriosis, has decided to freeze her eggs, and made the reveal on Thursday’s episode of The Doctors.

“I’m 23 years old, and I’m going to freeze my eggs. And when I tell people that, they’re like, ‘You’re 23, why do you need to do that? Why do you need to freeze your eggs?’ Doing an ovarian reserve is important to me because I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself,” Halsey said. “The thing with endometriosis is that it comes down to that doctors can tend to minimize the female experience when it comes to dealing with it. My whole life, my mother had always told me, ‘Women in our family just have really bad periods.’ It was just something she thought she was cursed to deal with and I was cursed to deal with, and that was just a part of my life.”

Halsey has opened up about her health battle in the past, and bravely revealed that she suffered a miscarriage several years ago.