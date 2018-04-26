Top Stories
Kanye West Shares John Legend Text Exhange Over Donald Trump Tweets

Why Haven't Prince William & Duchess Kate Middleton Announced Royal Baby's Name Yet?

Thu, 26 April 2018 at 2:26 pm

Justin Bieber Rocks a Tie-Dye Hoodie at Church!

Justin Bieber put a colorful spin on his weekly church service!

The 24-year-old “Where Are U Now?” pop superstar was spotted leaving his weekly church service on Wednesday night (April 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Justin looked in good spirits while heading out of the building, giving his friend a hug goodbye as he left and hopped into his blue Lamborghini.

Days before, Justin was seen going on a jog after picking up bags of food at Taco Bell.
