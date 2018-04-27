Taylor Swift Reveals Another Juicy 'Reputation Tour' Tidbit!

Taylor Swift is giving fans another update about her Reputation Stadium Tour!

The 28-year-old “Delicate” singer took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday (April 26) to share the news.

“Hi, 12 days ’til tour,” she says in the series of videos. “Basically I was thinking maybe today I would tell you a little bit about the stages.”

Taylor also stopped to say hi to her mom Andrea and got distracted by Kitty, her mom’s adorable pup. “Oh god,” Taylor laughs while getting licked in the face. “It’s not a chew toy. It’s my face.”

She then announced that there will be three stages on her tour! “The reason why I want there to be three is because I want to be able to get to you as close as possible and see you guys,” she explained.

“This has been your 12-day update,” Taylor concludes. “Tomorrow, very surprisingly, there will be an 11-day update. Just numerically that’s what I think will happen next.”

See the screenshots below…