Lea Michele is Engaged to Zandy Reich - See Her Massive Ring!

Kanye West Debuts New Song 'Lift Yourself' - Listen Now!

Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Bikini Body in the Bahamas!

Sat, 28 April 2018 at 8:38 pm

Taylor Swift Gives Update on the Massive 'reputation' Tour Stage

Taylor Swift is days away from launching the reputation Stadium Tour and she is updating fans with cool new details about the tour every day!

In her latest update, the 28-year-old “Delicate” singer revealed that the stage for the show will be the biggest she’s ever had for a tour and that the floor of the stage is a video screen that will look amazing from the upper levels of the stadium.

“The stage is the biggest stage we’ve ever had. It’s 110 feet tall,” she said. “And both of the B stages in the audience are pretty much just as big as the main stage was on the 1989 Tour.”

“The thing about this stage that we’ve never had before, it’s got a video screen wall that’s pretty seamless and that continues onto the floor,” Taylor added.

Make sure to take a look inside the “Rep Room,” where Taylor will meet fans backstage after performances.

