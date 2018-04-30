'Ant-Man' Sequel Debuts Poster After Marvel's Record-Breaking Weekend!

A new poster for the upcoming Marvel movie Ant-Man and the Wasp has been released following Marvel’s record-breaking weekend with Avengers: Infinity War.

Paul Rudd‘s superhero character Ant-Man was missing from the film, but you’ll get to find out what he’s been up to on July 6.

In a teaser for the upcoming trailer, debuting tomorrow, Paul and co-star Evangeline Lilly don’t have an answer to the question, “Where were Ant-Man and the Wasp?”

Also starring in the sequel are Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Pena, Walton Goggins, and Hannah John-Kamen.

Watch the cute teaser clip below and stay tuned for the full trailer!



Where Were Ant-Man and the Wasp? | New Trailer Tomorrow