Top Stories
Gigi Hadid &amp; Zayn Malik Seen Making Out in New Photos!

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Seen Making Out in New Photos!

John Legend Fact Checks Kanye West's Tweet About Republicans - See the Screen Shots

John Legend Fact Checks Kanye West's Tweet About Republicans - See the Screen Shots

Mon, 30 April 2018 at 4:29 pm

'Ant-Man' Sequel Debuts Poster After Marvel's Record-Breaking Weekend!

'Ant-Man' Sequel Debuts Poster After Marvel's Record-Breaking Weekend!

A new poster for the upcoming Marvel movie Ant-Man and the Wasp has been released following Marvel’s record-breaking weekend with Avengers: Infinity War.

Paul Rudd‘s superhero character Ant-Man was missing from the film, but you’ll get to find out what he’s been up to on July 6.

In a teaser for the upcoming trailer, debuting tomorrow, Paul and co-star Evangeline Lilly don’t have an answer to the question, “Where were Ant-Man and the Wasp?”

Also starring in the sequel are Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Pena, Walton Goggins, and Hannah John-Kamen.

Watch the cute teaser clip below and stay tuned for the full trailer!


Where Were Ant-Man and the Wasp? | New Trailer Tomorrow
Just Jared on Facebook
ant man wasp poster

Photos: Disney/Marvel
Posted to: Ant-Man and the Wasp, Evangeline Lilly, Hannah John-Kamen, Laurence Fishburne, Marvel, Michael Douglas, Michael Pena, Michelle Pfeiffer, Movies, Paul Rudd, Walton Goggins

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jessica Simpson rocked a bikini on a beach getaway - TMZ
  • Jake Paul officially asked Erika Costell to be his girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian broke her silence on Tristan Thompson - TooFab
  • John Mayer just played a secret show at a Santa Barbara hotel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink have begun production on Stranger Things season three - Just Jared Jr