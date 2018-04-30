Will Smith Shoots Action Scenes for Upcoming Movie 'Gemini Man' in Colombia!

Will Smith is getting in on the action!

The 49-year-old actor was spotted filming an action-packed scene for his upcoming movie Gemini Man on Wednesday (April 25) in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Will Smith

Will filmed the intense scene for the upcoming Ang Lee-directed film, which tells the story of an over-the-hill hitman who faces off against a younger clone of himself.

Last month, Will shot scenes alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead for the movie in Georgia. Te movie is set to hit theaters in 2019.