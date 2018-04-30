Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Explains Her Daughter Chicago West's Name - Watch Now!

'American Idol' 2018: Top 7 Contestants Revealed!

Emma Gonzalez Seemingly Responds to Kanye West's 'Hero' Remark

Watch Michelle Wolf Roast Donald Trump &amp; More at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Mon, 30 April 2018 at 2:41 am

Will Smith Shoots Action Scenes for Upcoming Movie 'Gemini Man' in Colombia!

Will Smith Shoots Action Scenes for Upcoming Movie 'Gemini Man' in Colombia!

Will Smith is getting in on the action!

The 49-year-old actor was spotted filming an action-packed scene for his upcoming movie Gemini Man on Wednesday (April 25) in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia.

Will filmed the intense scene for the upcoming Ang Lee-directed film, which tells the story of an over-the-hill hitman who faces off against a younger clone of himself.

Last month, Will shot scenes alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead for the movie in Georgia. Te movie is set to hit theaters in 2019.
Photos: BACKGRID
