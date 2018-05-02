Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Controversial 'Vanity Fair' Photo (Video)

Miley Cyrus stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday (May 1) in Los Angeles and explained why she took back her apology for that nude photo 10 years later.

ICYMI, the 25-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer did a photo shoot with Vanity Fair when she was 15 where she covered up only using a blanket, baring her back.

She apologized soon after it was published, but recently tweeted that she regrets the apology.

“I never really keep track of the years that have gone by since something like this,” she told the host. “A lot of things have changed and I think the conversation has changed a lot and… sure, some people thought I did something wrong in their eyes. But I think it was really wrong of someone to put on top of someone that this is my shame and that I should be ashamed of myself. It’s not a nice thing to tell someone they should be ashamed of themselves. Except Donald Trump.”

She continued, “I think I [apologized at the time], but I’m sure someone told me to. You know what, that’s why I don’t do what people tell me to anymore, because that idea sucked.”

“There was nothing sexualized about this on set,” she added. “It was everyone’s poisonous thoughts and minds that ended up turning this into something that wasn’t meant to be. So actually, I should not be ashamed, they should be.”

Watch the interview below.



Miley Cyrus on ‘F**K YOU’ Tweet Taking Back Apology

