Who Went Home on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' 2018 Week 7?

Things are getting heated on RuPaul’s Drag Race!

After another week of fierce competition, another queen was sent home on Drag Race season 10 on Thursday night (May 3).

The queens this week took part in everyone’s favorite challenge – Snatch Game!

Melania Trump, Blue Ivy Carter, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson were just a couple of the celebs that impersonated during the fan favorite game.

Guest judges this week were Audra McDonald, Kate Upton and Alex Trebek!

The bottom queens lip synced for the life to “Cut to the Feeling” by Carly Rae Jepsen.

The top queen this week was Aquaria!

Find out who went home inside…

Monique Heart