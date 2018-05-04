Top Stories
Tina Fey Cries During Interview With David Letterman - Watch Now!

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

See the First Photos from 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Set!

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Fri, 04 May 2018 at 12:31 pm

May the Fourth Be With You: 'Solo' Star Wars Gift Guide

May the Fourth Be With You: 'Solo' Star Wars Gift Guide

Happy May the 4th! Today marks the unofficial Star Wars holiday known as ‘Star Wars’ Day. With Solo: A Star Wars Story about to hit theaters on May 25th, we’ve pulled together a Solo movie Star Wars gift guide for this force-filled day.

The new film, a prequel to the original Star Wars A New Hope, follows a young Han Solo as he meets his future co-pilot Chewbacca and wins the famous Millenium Falcon ship from notorious gambler Lando Calrissian.

To celebrate the release of the new film, there are a slew of Star Wars collectibles available including Funko Pops, Hot Wheels cars, all the way to various home goods.

So let’s strap in and punch it and see all the best gifts for that Star Wars fan…
