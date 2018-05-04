Nicki Minaj Debuts Music Videos for 'Chun-Li' & 'Barbie Tingz' - Watch Now!

Nicki Minaj just dropped two new music videos!

The 35-year-old rapper premiered the visuals for both “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz” on Friday (May 4).

The Steven Klein-directed video for “Chun-Li” features Nicki battling her enemies, while the “Barbie Tingz” video, directed by Giovanni Bianco and Nicki, showcases Nicki‘s style.

Both songs are featured on Nicki‘s upcoming studio album. She’ll also be performing during the season finale of Saturday Night Live on May 19.

Watch both videos below!