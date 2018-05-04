Top Stories
Tina Fey Cries During Interview With David Letterman - Watch Now!

Tina Fey Cries During Interview With David Letterman - Watch Now!

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

See the First Photos from 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Set!

See the First Photos from 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Set!

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Fri, 04 May 2018 at 1:58 pm

Nicki Minaj Debuts Music Videos for 'Chun-Li' & 'Barbie Tingz' - Watch Now!

Nicki Minaj Debuts Music Videos for 'Chun-Li' & 'Barbie Tingz' - Watch Now!

Nicki Minaj just dropped two new music videos!

The 35-year-old rapper premiered the visuals for both “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz” on Friday (May 4).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki Minaj

The Steven Klein-directed video for “Chun-Li” features Nicki battling her enemies, while the “Barbie Tingz” video, directed by Giovanni Bianco and Nicki, showcases Nicki‘s style.

Both songs are featured on Nicki‘s upcoming studio album. She’ll also be performing during the season finale of Saturday Night Live on May 19.

Watch both videos below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube: NickiMinajVEVO
Posted to: Music, Nicki Minaj, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is being sued over her "Pizza Boys" radio show - TMZ
  • You have to see this Riverdale star's new hair - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who Rihanna's favorite Real Housewife is! - TooFab
  • Roman Polanski responds to being kicked out of The Academy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Janel Parrish is dishing on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr