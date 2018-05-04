Top Stories
See the First Photos from 'Walking Dead' Season 9 Set!

Zoe Saldana Makes a Rare Appearance with Her Three Kids!

Gigi Hadid Issues Apology Over 'Vogue Italia' Cover Controversy

Video Released of G-Eazy Being Arrested in Sweden

Fri, 04 May 2018 at 8:30 am

Sebastian Stan Reveals He Was Concerned About Tom Hiddleston's Romance With Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Sebastian Stan is speaking out about co-star Tom Hiddleston‘s former relationship with Taylor Swift!

The 35-year-old Infinity War actor made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night (May 3).

During his appearance, Sebastian was asked what he thought of his co-star Tom‘s romance with Taylor. He admitted that he had concerns at the time.

“It was one of awe and extreme concern,” he said while describing his reaction to their romance. “I don’t know, I was really worried, mainly for him!”

“Love is quick and hard,” he added.

Watch below!
