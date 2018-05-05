Timothee Chalamet Enjoys the London Nightlife With a Pal
Timothee Chalamet was all smiles while walking around London last night!
The 22-year-old Call Me by Your Name actor and his friend were seen checking out the Chinatown district on Friday (May 4) in England.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Timothee Chalamet
Timothee kept it casual in a graphic t-shirt, purple plaid shirt, and red sneakers.
It is rumored that Timothee is in town to learn fencing and jousting for the role of Henry V in his upcoming film The King, set for a 2019 release date.
You can also catch Timothee in Beautiful Boy on October 12.