Timothee Chalamet Enjoys the London Nightlife With a Pal

Timothee Chalamet was all smiles while walking around London last night!

The 22-year-old Call Me by Your Name actor and his friend were seen checking out the Chinatown district on Friday (May 4) in England.

Timothee kept it casual in a graphic t-shirt, purple plaid shirt, and red sneakers.

It is rumored that Timothee is in town to learn fencing and jousting for the role of Henry V in his upcoming film The King, set for a 2019 release date.

You can also catch Timothee in Beautiful Boy on October 12.