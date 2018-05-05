Top Stories
Colton Haynes Breaks Silence, Denies a Rumor About Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes Breaks Silence, Denies a Rumor About Jeff Leatham

DJ Khaled Faces Backlash for His Comments on Oral Sex

DJ Khaled Faces Backlash for His Comments on Oral Sex

Khloe Kardashian &amp; Tristan Thompson Spotted Together For First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spotted Together For First Time Since Cheating Scandal

Here's How Much Money Blac Chyna Makes These Days

Here's How Much Money Blac Chyna Makes These Days

Sat, 05 May 2018 at 5:09 pm

Timothee Chalamet Enjoys the London Nightlife With a Pal

Timothee Chalamet Enjoys the London Nightlife With a Pal

Timothee Chalamet was all smiles while walking around London last night!

The 22-year-old Call Me by Your Name actor and his friend were seen checking out the Chinatown district on Friday (May 4) in England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Timothee Chalamet

Timothee kept it casual in a graphic t-shirt, purple plaid shirt, and red sneakers.

It is rumored that Timothee is in town to learn fencing and jousting for the role of Henry V in his upcoming film The King, set for a 2019 release date.

You can also catch Timothee in Beautiful Boy on October 12.
Just Jared on Facebook
timothee chalamet is all smiles while out with a friend in london 01
timothee chalamet is all smiles while out with a friend in london 02
timothee chalamet is all smiles while out with a friend in london 03
timothee chalamet is all smiles while out with a friend in london 04
timothee chalamet is all smiles while out with a friend in london 05
timothee chalamet is all smiles while out with a friend in london 06
timothee chalamet is all smiles while out with a friend in london 07
timothee chalamet is all smiles while out with a friend in london 08

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Timothee Chalamet

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • LL

    These photos were released Friday morning. Nice try guessing the day Jared.