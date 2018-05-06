'American Idol' 2018: Top 5 Contestants Revealed!

American Idol just revealed their Top 5 contestants following another live coast-to-coast broadcast!

Viewers were able to cast their votes during the show, where the contestants sang Prince songs and songs from the year they were born.

While the judges – Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan – were able to weight in on the contestants performances, the elimination was completely decided by the public!

Make sure to tune into American Idol on Sundays at 8 PM on ABC.

Click through the slideshow to meet American Idol’s top 5…