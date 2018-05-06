Katy Perry Is Back to Long Black Hair on 'American Idol' - See Her Latest Look!

Top Stories
Sun, 06 May 2018 at 10:31 pm

Katy Perry has a new – well, old – look!

The Witness pop superstar returned to her roots with a long black hair look, reminiscent of her early pop debut days, on the live episode of American Idol on Sunday evening (May 6).

The remaining Top 7 contestants sang Prince songs and songs from the year they were born. Find out who made it through to the Top 5!

It was recently revealed that Katy is returning to judge another season of American Idol after the show was renewed this month.
