2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 9:49 pm

Cara Delevingne Shows Off Some Skin in Black Net Gown at Met Gala 2018

Cara Delevingne buddies up with pal Adwoa Aboah as they arrive at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 25-year-old actress/model showed off her new cotton candy pink hair under a black crown/veil while showing off some skin in a black net gown.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Cara is wearing a Dior dress.
Photos: Getty
