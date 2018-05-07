Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

These 10 Young Stars Weren't Invited to Met Gala - Find Out Why!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Which Stars Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala? All the Details!

Mon, 07 May 2018 at 9:11 pm

Chadwick Boseman & Michael B. Jordan Are Met Gala 2018 Kings

Chadwick Boseman & Michael B. Jordan Are Met Gala 2018 Kings

Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan are looking so fine at the 2018 Met Gala.

The 40-year-old Avengers: Infinity War star and the 31-year-old Creed actor – who also co-starred in Black Panther – teamed up for the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

Chadwick donned an ivory cape with gold beaded crosses and a matching embellished suit, while Michael rocked a dark striped suit with a silver cross pin.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Chadwick is wearing custom Versace with Christian Louboutin shoes and Bvgalri rings. Michael is wearing Off-White with a David Yurman pin.

10+ pictures inside of Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
chadwick boseman and michael b jordan slay at met gala 2018 01
chadwick boseman and michael b jordan slay at met gala 2018 02
chadwick boseman and michael b jordan slay at met gala 2018 03
chadwick boseman and michael b jordan slay at met gala 2018 04
chadwick boseman and michael b jordan slay at met gala 2018 05
chadwick boseman and michael b jordan slay at met gala 2018 06
chadwick boseman and michael b jordan slay at met gala 2018 07
chadwick boseman and michael b jordan slay at met gala 2018 08
chadwick boseman and michael b jordan slay at met gala 2018 09
chadwick boseman and michael b jordan slay at met gala 2018 10
chadwick boseman and michael b jordan slay at met gala 2018 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Met Gala, Chadwick Boseman, Met Gala, Michael B Jordan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr