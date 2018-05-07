Chadwick Boseman & Michael B. Jordan Are Met Gala 2018 Kings

Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan are looking so fine at the 2018 Met Gala.

The 40-year-old Avengers: Infinity War star and the 31-year-old Creed actor – who also co-starred in Black Panther – teamed up for the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

Chadwick donned an ivory cape with gold beaded crosses and a matching embellished suit, while Michael rocked a dark striped suit with a silver cross pin.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Chadwick is wearing custom Versace with Christian Louboutin shoes and Bvgalri rings. Michael is wearing Off-White with a David Yurman pin.

