Mon, 07 May 2018 at 8:40 pm

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott trade baby duty for the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 7) in New York City.

The 20-year-old reality star rocked gold sunglasses while showing off her curves in a velvet black gown and the 26-year-old rapper looked cool in an army-inspired black outfit.

This year’s Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrates the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition and is hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

FYI: Kylie is wearing an Alexander Wang gown.
