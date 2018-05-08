Top Stories
2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

2018 Met Gala - Complete Red Carpet Coverage!

New Parents Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

New Parents Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Couple Up at Met Gala 2018

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Blake Lively Wears Her 'Favorite Dress Ever' to Met Gala 2018!

Tue, 08 May 2018 at 12:47 am

Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Welcome Baby Boy!

Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Welcome Baby Boy!

Kirsten Dunst has some exciting news to announce – she’s a mom!

The 36-year-old actress and her fiance Jesse Plemons welcomed “a healthy baby boy” over the weekend, People reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kirsten Dunst

After months of speculation, Kirsten confirmed she was pregnant while holding her baby bump in a stunning Rodarte ad back in January.

This is the first child for both Kirsten and Jesse who met and started dating while filming season two of Fargo.

Congrats Kirsten and Jesse!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Birth, Celebrity Babies, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Common is sticking by Kanye West despite slavery comments - TMZ
  • Get the scoop on Ariana Grande's obsession with outer space - Just Jared Jr
  • Ronnie Ortiz-Margo just shared the first photo of his daughter - TooFab
  • Find out which horse won the 2018 Kentucky Derby - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Steven R. McQueen is back on the market - Just Jared Jr