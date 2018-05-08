Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Welcome Baby Boy!

Kirsten Dunst has some exciting news to announce – she’s a mom!

The 36-year-old actress and her fiance Jesse Plemons welcomed “a healthy baby boy” over the weekend, People reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kirsten Dunst

After months of speculation, Kirsten confirmed she was pregnant while holding her baby bump in a stunning Rodarte ad back in January.

This is the first child for both Kirsten and Jesse who met and started dating while filming season two of Fargo.

Congrats Kirsten and Jesse!