Tue, 08 May 2018 at 5:00 pm

Scarlett Johansson Defends Choice to Wear Marchesa Gown to Met Gala 2018

Scarlett Johansson Defends Choice to Wear Marchesa Gown to Met Gala 2018

Scarlett Johansson is defending her choice to wear a Marchesa gown at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday (May 7).

“I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers,” the 33-year-old actress told People in a statement.

If you don’t know, Marchesa was co-founded by Georgina Chapman, who is married to Harvey Weinstein. Scarlett‘s choice to wear the dress first time that a celeb has worn the brand since the Weinstein scandal.

Marchesa also released a statement, saying, “We are truly honored that Scarlett chose to wear Marchesa for the Met Gala. She is an amazingly talented actor who has incredible style and presence. It was wonderful to work so closely with her in creating this custom look.”
  • rose

    This is such a bad look : I don’t even know why I didn’t expect this from her … this is the type of things one would expect of Diane Kruger for instance … smh

  • LegalBetch

    First of all, the hair is just awful. Second, I can’t say I’m surprised by this absolute hypocrite who defends her choice to work with Woody Allen, and in the meantime publicly condemns James Franco. But really, the takeaway here is that mop on her head. Yikes.