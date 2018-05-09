Top Stories
Wed, 09 May 2018 at 11:21 am

Cate Blanchett Defends Cannes Film Festival's Low Selection of Female Directors

Cate Blanchett Defends Cannes Film Festival's Low Selection of Female Directors

Cate Blanchett is defending the lack of female directors at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, arguing that change will come, but “not overnight.”

“There are several women in competition, and they’re not there because of their gender, they’re there because of the quality of their work, and we’ll be assessing them as film-makers, as we should be,” the 48-year-old actress expressed at the opening-day jury press conference for the festival (via The Guardian).

“A few years ago there were only two [female directors in competition],” Cate added. “The selection committee now has more women on board than in previous years, which will obviously change the lens through which the films are chosen. But these things are not going to happen overnight.”

“Would I like to see more women in competition? Absolutely. Do I expect and hope that that’s going to happen in the future? I hope so,” Cate continued. “But we’re dealing with what we have this year, and our role in the next almost two weeks is to deal with what is in front of us.”

Pictured: Cate joining her fellow jury members Lea Seydoux, Denis Villeneuve, Khadja Nin, Lea Seydoux, Chiara Mastroianni and Fan Bingbing at the Gala Dinner for the Opening Ceremony at l’Agora during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

FYI: Cate is wearing an Armani dress, Chopard jewels and Charlotte Olympia shoes.
