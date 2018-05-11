Top Stories
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Bella Hadid &amp; The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay &amp; Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay & Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 3:01 pm

Rihanna Home Intruder Reveals Why He Broke Into Her House

Rihanna Home Intruder Reveals Why He Broke Into Her House
  • The man who broke into Rihanna‘s home on Wednesday (May 9) told cops he was there to have sex with the singer, adding his plan was not to use force to make it happen. – TMZ
  • Lili Reinhart just pitched the wildest idea for the Riverdale cast… – Just Jared Jr
  • Donald Glover is having a great week… – Lainey Gossip
  • Here’s how Taylor Swift responded to Katy Perry‘s (literal) olive branch… – DListed
  • These real texts from celebrity moms are hysterical! – TooFab
  • It was Cher night on RuPaul’s Drag Race! – Towleroad
  • Here’s everything you need to know about Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why. – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Newsies, Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting really messy between Justin Theroux and his neighbor - TMZ
  • Liam Payne just covered pal Zedd's new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Wolf doesn't regret her 2018 WHCD jokes - TooFab
  • Find out which judges are returning to The Voice! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • It looks like one of John Green's books is heading to Hulu - Just Jared Jr