'Rise' Gets Canceled by NBC After One Season

Rise has officially been canceled after just one season.

NBC made the announcement on Friday (May 11).

The one-hour drama focused on a working-class high school drama department and the students as they come alive under a passionate teacher and family man whose dedication to the program galvanizes the entire town.

It starred Josh Radnor, Damon J. Gillespie, Sergio King, Auli’i Cravalho, Rarmian Newton, Rosie Perez, Marley Shelton, Ted Sutherland, Amy Forsyth, Casey W. Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joe Tippett, and Shirley Rumierk.

The season finale will premiere on May 15.

