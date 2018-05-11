Top Stories
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Bella Hadid &amp; The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay &amp; Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 7:32 pm

'Rise' Gets Canceled by NBC After One Season

Rise has officially been canceled after just one season.

NBC made the announcement on Friday (May 11).

The one-hour drama focused on a working-class high school drama department and the students as they come alive under a passionate teacher and family man whose dedication to the program galvanizes the entire town.

It starred Josh Radnor, Damon J. Gillespie, Sergio King, Auli’i Cravalho, Rarmian Newton, Rosie Perez, Marley Shelton, Ted Sutherland, Amy Forsyth, Casey W. Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joe Tippett, and Shirley Rumierk.

The season finale will premiere on May 15.

Be sure to check out all the other network shows that were canceled this week as well.
