Top Stories
Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Addresses Rumor That He's Stormi's Father

Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Addresses Rumor That He's Stormi's Father

Khloe Kardashian Responds After Fan Says OJ Simpson Is Her Real Dad

Khloe Kardashian Responds After Fan Says OJ Simpson Is Her Real Dad

Charlie Hunnam &amp; Garrett Hedlund Go Shirtless for Their Run!

Charlie Hunnam & Garrett Hedlund Go Shirtless for Their Run!

Oh No! We Hope Helen Mirren Is Okay After This Fall!

Oh No! We Hope Helen Mirren Is Okay After This Fall!

Sun, 13 May 2018 at 11:23 am

Charlie Hunnam & Garrett Hedlund Go Shirtless for Their Run!

Charlie Hunnam & Garrett Hedlund Go Shirtless for Their Run!

Charlie Hunnam and Garrett Hedlund stripped off their shirts for their workout!

Charlie, 38, and Garrett, 33, were seen on a jog around Honolulu, Hawaii earlier this week while training for their movie Triple Frontier.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlie Hunnam

If you missed it, be sure to check out the photos of Charlie and his partner Morgana McNelis having a fun day at the beach.

The film, which also stars Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, and more, will be released on Netflix next year.

Check out the photos…
Just Jared on Facebook
charlie hunnam garrett hedlund shirtless run 01
charlie hunnam garrett hedlund shirtless run 02
charlie hunnam garrett hedlund shirtless run 03
charlie hunnam garrett hedlund shirtless run 04
charlie hunnam garrett hedlund shirtless run 05
charlie hunnam garrett hedlund shirtless run 06
charlie hunnam garrett hedlund shirtless run 07
charlie hunnam garrett hedlund shirtless run 08
charlie hunnam garrett hedlund shirtless run 09
charlie hunnam garrett hedlund shirtless run 10
charlie hunnam garrett hedlund shirtless run 11
charlie hunnam garrett hedlund shirtless run 12
charlie hunnam garrett hedlund shirtless run 13
charlie hunnam garrett hedlund shirtless run 14
charlie hunnam garrett hedlund shirtless run 15
charlie hunnam garrett hedlund shirtless run 16
charlie hunnam garrett hedlund shirtless run 17
charlie hunnam garrett hedlund shirtless run 18
charlie hunnam garrett hedlund shirtless run 19

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • James Corden is going to the Royal Wedding! - TMZ
  • It's been one year since this artist released his debut solo album - Just Jared Jr
  • Audriana Patridge & Ryan Cabrera are celebrating her birthday in Cabo - TooFab
  • Terry Crews is thanking this Star Wars star for saving Brooklyn Nine Nine - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who wrote The Kissing Booth - Just Jared Jr