Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple is All Grown Up in Rare Pic!

Every Network TV Show Cancelled So Far - See What Shows Aren't Returning

Kensington Palace Releases Statement on Thomas Markle Skipping Royal Wedding

Mon, 14 May 2018 at 11:45 pm

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Jennifer Lopez Look Fierce at Robin Hood Foundation Benefit

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Jennifer Lopez Look Fierce at Robin Hood Foundation Benefit

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Jennifer Lopez hit the red carpet at The Robin Hood Foundation’s 2018 Benefit!

The 48-year-old Ocean’s Twelve actress and the World of Dance judge, also 48, stepped out for the event held at Jacob Javitz Center on Monday night (May 14) in New York City.

Catherine was joined by her husband Michael Douglas at the charity event, which aims to help New York’s poor.

She wore a black and white dress with white dangling earrings.

Jennifer, who also performed at the event, showed some skin in a black gown with dazzling accessories.

Also pictured inside: Catherine attending the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of Cocaine Godmother at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room last week in Los Angeles.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing an Alex Perry dress, Charlotte Olympia shoes, and Yeprem jewelry.
