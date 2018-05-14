John Cena Pours His Heart Out Talking About Nikki Bella: 'I Want to Be the Father Of Her Children'

John Cena spoke extremely candidly about his breakup with Nikki Bella and how he still loves her and wants to be the father of her children.

It all happened during his Today show appearance on Monday (May 14), and fans can’t stop talking about all the things John said about his ex. The pair split in mid-April, just weeks before their wedding.

“I’ve always been honest with you guys, I also don’t want to ruin viewers’ mornings by giving them a bowl of sadness soup … It’s been incredibly reflective, which is amazing, but it is very difficult. I had my heart broken out of nowhere, or for me it was out of nowhere. And anyone who has experienced that knows that it comes with a series of bad feelings,” John said.

“I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work,” John continued.