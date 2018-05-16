Meghan Markle's Bridesmaids & Prince Harry's Page Boys Revealed!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding parties have been officially released!

The Royal Wedding is fast approaching on Saturday (May 19), and the Palace just confirmed the list of all those participating in support of Meghan and Prince Harry.

Click inside to see the full list of page boys and bridesmaids for the Royal Wedding…

Bridesmaids

Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (Aged 3)

Miss Florence van Cutsem (Aged 3 – goddaughter of Prince Harry, daughter of Mrs. Alice van Cutsem and Major Nicholas van Cutsem)

Miss Remi Litt (Aged 6 – goddaughter of Ms. Markle, daughter of Mrs. Benita Litt and Mr. Darren Litt)

Miss Rylan Litt (Aged 7 – goddaughter of Ms. Markle, daughter of Mrs. Benita Litt and Mr. Darren Litt)

Miss Ivy Mulroney (Aged 4 – daughter of Mrs. Jessica Mulroney and Mr. Benedict Mulroney)

Miss Zalie Warren (Aged 2 – goddaughter of Prince Harry, daughter of Mrs. Zoe Warren and Mr. Jake Warren)

Page Boys

His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge (Aged 4)

Master Jasper Dyer (Aged 6 – godson of Prince Harry, son of Mrs. Amanda Dyer and Mr. Mark Dyer M.V.O.)

Master Brian Mulroney (Aged 7 – son of Mrs. Jessica Mulroney and Mr. Benedict Mulroney)

Master John Mulroney (Aged 7 – son of Mrs. Jessica Mulroney and Mr. Benedict Mulroney)