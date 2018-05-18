Get to Know 'School of Rock' Actor Rob Colletti with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

The musical School of Rock is currently playing on tour at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood and we caught up with the show’s star Rob Colletti to learn more about him.

Rob has previously played the role of Elder Cunningham on Broadway in The Book of Mormon and now he gets to travel the country playing the role made famous by Jack Black.

Here are 10 Fun Facts about him:

1. My favorite part of the show is “Teacher’s Pet” for sure. Getting to play out that iconic movie moment every night for a live audience is a dream come true and it gets the audience on its feet and we really get to rock out in a live concert every night. It’s the most fun I’ve ever had on stage.

2. While playing Dewey Finn is up there, I’d have to say Elder Cunningham in Book of Mormon [is my favorite role].

3. My favorite food is Portillo’s hot dogs and Italian beef.

4. Before every show I do a pretty extensive stretching regimen every day, followed by a vocal warmup, then I steam for a bit, get into costume, and walk around and say hi to some of the cast. Then I’ll come back to my dressing room and do my hair, listen to some tunes, and get hyped for the start of the show. Lately I’ve been listening to Greta Van Fleet and Vulfpeck . It usually takes me between 60 and 90 minutes to get ready.

5. I have a dog named Chewie. He's half Corgi half German shepherd.

6. What drew me to musical theater was that honestly, I just wanted to be an actor and getting to do musical theater has just been a great benefit of following that passion. I’ve always loved playing and writing music, so I’ve had an ear for songs for a long time. Fortunately the two just fit together really well.

7. The most embarrassing thing that happened to me on stage was in college, when I was doing the final dress of a Eugene Ionesco play, I pooped my pants a little bit. But I actually was able to use the body language to my advantage (it was an absurdist play) so I got away with it. No one ever found out. But I always knew.

8. It's tough to say who my stage idol is but I'm really moved by Ian McKellen and Brian Dennehy. They embody the type of work that I idolize in this craft and they both had an enormous role in shaping and influencing me as an artist.

9. My dream role would be to play Katurian and Michal in rep (rotating every night with another actor) in The Pillowman. That's my favorite play of all time. Since that's probably not very likely, I'd also love to play George in Of Mice and Men.

10. I love spending my free time hanging with my dog, playing guitar, playing video games, and sightseeing in whatever city we’re currently in on the road.

Go see School of Rock, now at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood and coming soon to a city near you!