What Time is the Royal Wedding? Full Schedule Revealed!

Meghan Markle Arrives at Hotel with Her Mom Ahead of Royal Wedding!

Who is Jessica Mulroney? Meet Meghan Markle's Stylist & BFF!

Will John Cena & Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 9:07 pm

Look Back at Prince William & Kate Middleton's Royal Wedding

Look Back at Prince William & Kate Middleton's Royal Wedding

With just hours to go until the start of the latest Royal Wedding, we are taking a trip down memory lane to look back at Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s wedding in 2011!

The second in line to the British throne tied the knot with Kate on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London, England.

The wedding was led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and 1,900 guests attended the event, including stars like Elton John and David and Victoria Beckham.

Kate wore an Alexander McQueen wedding gown designed by Sarah Burton, as did her sister Pippa Middleton, who was the maid of honor. Prince Harry served as his brother’s best man.

Make sure to check back at 5am ET on Saturday morning (May 19) for full coverage of Harry‘s wedding to Meghan Markle!

50+ pictures inside from Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s wedding…

prince william kate middleton royal wedding 01
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 02
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 03
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 04
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 05
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 06
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 07
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 08
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 09
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 10
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 11
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 12
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 13
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 14
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 15
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 16
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 17
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 18
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 19
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 20
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 21
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 22
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 23
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 24
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 25
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 26
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 27
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 28
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 29
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 30
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 31
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 32
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 33
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 34
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 35
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 36
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 37
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 38
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 39
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 40
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 41
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 42
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 43
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 44
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 45
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 46
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 47
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 48
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 49
prince william kate middleton royal wedding 50

Photos: Getty
