Look Back at Prince William & Kate Middleton's Royal Wedding

With just hours to go until the start of the latest Royal Wedding, we are taking a trip down memory lane to look back at Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s wedding in 2011!

The second in line to the British throne tied the knot with Kate on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London, England.

The wedding was led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and 1,900 guests attended the event, including stars like Elton John and David and Victoria Beckham.

Kate wore an Alexander McQueen wedding gown designed by Sarah Burton, as did her sister Pippa Middleton, who was the maid of honor. Prince Harry served as his brother’s best man.

