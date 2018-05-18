What Time is the Royal Wedding? Everything You Need to Know!

We are hours away from the Royal Wedding and here are all the details you need to know to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot!

The wedding will take place on Saturday morning (May 19) in England, but U.S. audiences will have to wake up in the middle of the night to tune in for the festivities.

Coverage on most television networks will kick off at 5am ET. ABC, CBS, NBC, Telemundo, and E! will all be hosting their own live coverage all morning long. There are also plenty of ways to stream the wedding online, including via YouTube and Facebook Live.

Here is the schedule of when everything will happen on the morning of the wedding:

3:00am ET/12:00am PT: Members of the public, who received special invitations, will be invited onto the lawn outside of the chapel to stake out a space to view the arrivals.

4:30am ET/1:30am PT: Wedding guests will begin to arrive. They must be seated by 6:15am ET.

6:20am ET/3:20am PT: The Royal Family is schedule to arrive.

6:55am ET/3:55am PT: Queen Elizabeth will be the last member of the Royal Family to arrive.

6:59am ET/3:59am PT: Meghan will arrive with her bridesmaids and page boys.

7:00am ET/4:00am PT: Wedding ceremony will begin.

8:00am ET/5:00am PT: Harry and Meghan will take an open-air carriage ride into Windsor town before returning the the castle for a reception.

We will be posting live coverage on JustJared.com all morning long, so check back for the best photos!