Top Stories
Meghan Markle Arrives at Hotel with Her Mom Ahead of Royal Wedding!

Meghan Markle Arrives at Hotel with Her Mom Ahead of Royal Wedding!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

'Deadpool 2' End Credits Scene Explained - Spoilers Included!

Prince Harry Greets Spectators with Best Man Prince William at Wedding Venue

Prince Harry Greets Spectators with Best Man Prince William at Wedding Venue

Will John Cena &amp; Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Will John Cena & Nikki Bella Get Back Together? She Speaks Out...

Fri, 18 May 2018 at 4:32 pm

What Time is the Royal Wedding? Everything You Need to Know!

What Time is the Royal Wedding? Everything You Need to Know!

We are hours away from the Royal Wedding and here are all the details you need to know to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot!

The wedding will take place on Saturday morning (May 19) in England, but U.S. audiences will have to wake up in the middle of the night to tune in for the festivities.

Coverage on most television networks will kick off at 5am ET. ABC, CBS, NBC, Telemundo, and E! will all be hosting their own live coverage all morning long. There are also plenty of ways to stream the wedding online, including via YouTube and Facebook Live.

Here is the schedule of when everything will happen on the morning of the wedding:

  • 3:00am ET/12:00am PT: Members of the public, who received special invitations, will be invited onto the lawn outside of the chapel to stake out a space to view the arrivals.
  • 4:30am ET/1:30am PT: Wedding guests will begin to arrive. They must be seated by 6:15am ET.
  • 6:20am ET/3:20am PT: The Royal Family is schedule to arrive.
  • 6:55am ET/3:55am PT: Queen Elizabeth will be the last member of the Royal Family to arrive.
  • 6:59am ET/3:59am PT: Meghan will arrive with her bridesmaids and page boys.
  • 7:00am ET/4:00am PT: Wedding ceremony will begin.
  • 8:00am ET/5:00am PT: Harry and Meghan will take an open-air carriage ride into Windsor town before returning the the castle for a reception.

We will be posting live coverage on JustJared.com all morning long, so check back for the best photos!
Just Jared on Facebook
prince harry meghan markle file photos 01
prince harry meghan markle file photos 02
prince harry meghan markle file photos 03
prince harry meghan markle file photos 04
prince harry meghan markle file photos 05
prince harry meghan markle file photos 06
prince harry meghan markle file photos 07
prince harry meghan markle file photos 08
prince harry meghan markle file photos 09
prince harry meghan markle file photos 10
prince harry meghan markle file photos 11
prince harry meghan markle file photos 12
prince harry meghan markle file photos 13
prince harry meghan markle file photos 14
prince harry meghan markle file photos 15
prince harry meghan markle file photos 16
prince harry meghan markle file photos 17
prince harry meghan markle file photos 18
prince harry meghan markle file photos 19
prince harry meghan markle file photos 20
prince harry meghan markle file photos 21
prince harry meghan markle file photos 22
prince harry meghan markle file photos 23
prince harry meghan markle file photos 24
prince harry meghan markle file photos 25
prince harry meghan markle file photos 26
prince harry meghan markle file photos 27
prince harry meghan markle file photos 28
prince harry meghan markle file photos 29
prince harry meghan markle file photos 30

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Wedding

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill is scheduled to make a visit at the White House - TMZ
  • Get the latest scoop on 13 Reasons Why season 2 - Just Jared Jr
  • The Laurel vs. Yanny debate has made its way to late night TV - TooFab
  • If you have $5 million, you can buy Tom Petty's former house - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron is getting ready to say goodbye to The Descendants - Just Jared Jr