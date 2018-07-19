Figure Skater Denis Ten Killed at Age 25

Figure skater Denis Ten, 25, has been killed in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The former bronze medalist in men’s figure skating was reportedly stabbed to death on Thursday (July 19), the New York Times reports.

“Denis Ten caught two unidentified persons trying to steal mirrors from his car,” the Almaty Department of Internal Affairs said in a statement. “As a result of a brawl, citizen Denis Ten was stabbed. An investigation has been initiated; measures are being taken to identify and detain suspects.”

He had previously won the silver medal at the world championships in 2013, as well as the bronze at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

“The ISU is deeply saddened by the news from media in Kazakhstan announcing the passing of Figure Skater Denis Ten,” the International Skating Union said in a statement. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to Denis’ family, friends and fans across the world.”

Our condolences go out to Denis‘ loved ones.