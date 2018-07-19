Top Stories
Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Thu, 19 July 2018 at 12:20 pm

Figure Skater Denis Ten Killed at Age 25

Figure Skater Denis Ten Killed at Age 25

Figure skater Denis Ten, 25, has been killed in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The former bronze medalist in men’s figure skating was reportedly stabbed to death on Thursday (July 19), the New York Times reports.

Denis Ten caught two unidentified persons trying to steal mirrors from his car,” the Almaty Department of Internal Affairs said in a statement. “As a result of a brawl, citizen Denis Ten was stabbed. An investigation has been initiated; measures are being taken to identify and detain suspects.”

He had previously won the silver medal at the world championships in 2013, as well as the bronze at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

“The ISU is deeply saddened by the news from media in Kazakhstan announcing the passing of Figure Skater Denis Ten,” the International Skating Union said in a statement. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to Denis’ family, friends and fans across the world.”

Our condolences go out to Denis‘ loved ones.
Just Jared on Facebook
denis ten murdered 01
denis ten murdered 02
denis ten murdered 03
denis ten murdered 04
denis ten murdered 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Denis Ten, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr
  • Stoni

    Sad. I have zero desire to visit sh it hole foreign countries. No wonder everybody trying to sneak into America.

  • J.K.

    No need to leave America to get murdered, just go walk into any school and kids will take care of you.

  • yeaaaayado

    too bad you weren’t the one stabbed. we could use losing some of your kind, Stoni. every time a Stoni dies, the value of the human race goes up.

    so, without further delay, do us a favor – go off yourself.

    the person who died here was worth something.
    you are worth nothing.

  • Stoni

    Go check in with your pimp.

  • briansbottom

    Go crawl back under your rock, Trumpster.

  • Stoni

    I don’t have to be a Trump supporter to know foreign countries are sh it holes, obviously you are the one who lives under a rock with your thinking.

  • quartzoup

    EVERY foreign country is a shit hole? LMFAO, you are soooooo scared!

  • Stoni

    Not scared just smart.

  • quartzoup

    No, scared. Smart would be actually visiting these countries first before drawing conclusions.

  • Stoni

    No thanks. Except I would love to go to china and teach those subspecies how to treat animals.