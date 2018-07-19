Taylor Swift Heads Home After Spending a Full Day at the Recording Studio in NYC!

Taylor Swift is hard at work!

The 28-year-old “Look What You Made Me Do” singer was spotted heading out of Electric Lady Studios late on Wednesday night (July 18) in New York City.

Taylor rocked a casual outfit while making her way out of the studio, where she spent at least twelve hours working!

Just one day before (July 17), Taylor made her way to Cleveland, Ohio for the latest stop on her Reputation Tour. By the next day, she was already back in NYC and recording!