Sun, 22 July 2018 at 5:20 pm

The Weeknd & Bella Hadid Hug In New Instagram Video!

The Weeknd & Bella Hadid Hug In New Instagram Video!

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid got cozy on Sunday night (July 22) in Tokyo, Japan.

The on-again couple are on a trip to the Asian country with a group of friends and the singer shared some of their adventures on his Instagram Story page.

The pair first went to a robot restaurant and bar where he recorded Bella laughing at one of the robots. They then hit up a karaoke bar where their friends dressed up in Pokemon costumes and sang karaoke, while The Weeknd laughed in the background.

In the last video, you can hear Bella or one of their female friends singing “Lucky” by Britney Spears and the couple could be seen hugging in the mirror. Check out some screenshots below!
