Demi Lovato's Rep Speaks Out, Heroin Reports Refuted

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Jonas Brothers Send Support to Demi Lovato Amid Suspected Overdose

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce & Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Wed, 25 July 2018 at 12:03 am

Jennifer Aniston Enjoys Some Fun in the Sun in Italy!

Jennifer Aniston Enjoys Some Fun in the Sun in Italy!

Jennifer Aniston heads to her hotel pool with her bodyguard on Tuesday afternoon (July 24) in Portofino, Italy.

The 49-year-old actress kept things cute in a navy cover up, sunglasses, and flip flops as she enjoyed an afternoon off from work.

If you don’t know, Jen is set to star in Adam Sandler‘s new Netflix movie Murder Mystery, and the cast includes Luke Evans – who was spotted that same day enjoying some pool time\ with rumored boyfriend Victor Turpin.

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jennifer Aniston

    She must have had new Botox and/or filler injections, her mouth area looks very strange…

    She must have had new Botox and/or filler injections, her mouth area looks very strange…