'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Dominates Weekend Box Office!

Mission: Impossible – Fallout has totally dominated in its debut at the weekend box office!

The Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill film earned $61.5 million in its opening weekend.

Fallout now marks the Mission: Impossible franchise’s biggest opening movie. Previously, the second Mission: Impossible film had the highest opening with $57.8 million.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again earned the second spot in the rankings at the box office this weekend, earning $15 million.

Rounding out the top five were The Equalizer 2, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, and Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, which earned $14 million, $12.3 million, and $10.5 million, respectively.

