'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Dominates Weekend Box Office!
Mission: Impossible – Fallout has totally dominated in its debut at the weekend box office!
The Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill film earned $61.5 million in its opening weekend.
Fallout now marks the Mission: Impossible franchise’s biggest opening movie. Previously, the second Mission: Impossible film had the highest opening with $57.8 million.
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again earned the second spot in the rankings at the box office this weekend, earning $15 million.
Rounding out the top five were The Equalizer 2, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, and Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, which earned $14 million, $12.3 million, and $10.5 million, respectively.
WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend?
Also on Just Jared
JJ Links Around The Web
- Wilmer Valderrama has been spending ton of time with ex Demi Lovato at the hospital - TMZ
- One Direction celebrates 8 years of fame! - Just Jared Jr
- Justin Theroux once caught an ex girlfriend in bed with another man - TooFab
- Check out the trailer for the new Amazon show The Romanoffs - The Hollywood Reporter
- Vanessa Hudgens is so pumped for Halloween - Just Jared Jr