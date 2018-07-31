Top Stories
Tue, 31 July 2018 at 8:41 am

Alan Alda Announces He Has Parkinson's Disease

Actor Alan Alda, well known for his Emmy-winning work on M.A.S.H. and The West Wing, among many other films and TV shows, has announced he has Parkinson’s disease.

The 82-year-old actor went on CBS to reveal the news on Tuesday (July 31). He was first diagnosed three and a half years ago.

“And the reason that I want to talk about it in public…I noticed, I’ve been on television a lot in the last couple weeks….And I could see my thumb twitch in some shots. And I thought, it’s probably only a matter of time before somebody does a story about this from a sad point of view. But that’s not where I am,” Alan said.

