Chloe Moretz Reveals What Happened to Her 'Hater' Gift From Kim Kardashian

Who is the Next 'Bachelor'? The Top Picks Are...

Chrissy Teigen Displays Her Stretch Marks: 'This Is My New Body'

Tue, 31 July 2018 at 11:13 am

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Surprises His Stunt Double & Cousin with an Amazing Gift - Watch Now!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gifted his longtime stunt double and his cousin, Tanoai Reed, with a brand new truck and it was all caught on video.

“Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed @samoanstuntman has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments & just been an overall dominating bad ass achieving several ‘Stuntman of the Year’ honors. All done with one goal in mind – deliver the best movie possible to the world,” The Rock captioned the video.

“I had this custom pick up truck delivered just in time to surprise him (he’s still recovering from a stunt injury) while we give what he thought was going to be an interview about our careers together. …Not only does Tanoai represent our family and my career with relentless commitment and passion. He also represents an entire Hollywood stunt community that is truly the backbone of our business,” he added.

Watch the touching video below…

