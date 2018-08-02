Sam Heughan On Transition from 'Outlander' to 'The Spy Who Dumped Me': 'No Wig, No Kilt, No Horses'

Sam Heughan keeps it cool and casual while visiting the set of Despierta America at Univision Studios to promote his upcoming film The Spy Who Dumped Me on Wednesday (August 1) in Miami, Fla.

The 38-year-old actor recently opened up about the transition from his hit series Outlander to The Spy Who Dumped Me, which hits theaters on Friday (August 4).

“No wig, no kilt, no horses… It was a fantastic experience,” Sam expressed. “This was a great opportunity to do something completely different. And Mila [Kunis] and Kate [McKinnon] really are—you’re going to see in a few minutes—so good together, and funny. Their friendship is the core of this movie and it’s genuine. That’s the whole chemistry… those two girls really hit it off. Plus, there’s some pretty badass action.”

“They’re amazing. We did get to go all around Europe—you’ll see in the movie that it’s a bit of a road trip,” Sam continued. “They are just so funny, and it’s completely different to working in a very straight drama where you have a very tight schedule. On this [set], every take was completely different. And I don’t know if you know—you probably have seen Kate—she is the best, she’s so funny. It’s overwhelming, actually, how funny she is. Every take is completely different.”