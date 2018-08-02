Top Stories
Paris Jackson Responds to Rumor That She's Returning to Rehab

Paris Jackson Responds to Rumor That She's Returning to Rehab

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Thu, 02 August 2018 at 9:57 am

Sam Heughan On Transition from 'Outlander' to 'The Spy Who Dumped Me': 'No Wig, No Kilt, No Horses'

Sam Heughan On Transition from 'Outlander' to 'The Spy Who Dumped Me': 'No Wig, No Kilt, No Horses'

Sam Heughan keeps it cool and casual while visiting the set of Despierta America at Univision Studios to promote his upcoming film The Spy Who Dumped Me on Wednesday (August 1) in Miami, Fla.

The 38-year-old actor recently opened up about the transition from his hit series Outlander to The Spy Who Dumped Me, which hits theaters on Friday (August 4).

“No wig, no kilt, no horses… It was a fantastic experience,” Sam expressed. “This was a great opportunity to do something completely different. And Mila [Kunis] and Kate [McKinnon] really are—you’re going to see in a few minutes—so good together, and funny. Their friendship is the core of this movie and it’s genuine. That’s the whole chemistry… those two girls really hit it off. Plus, there’s some pretty badass action.”

“They’re amazing. We did get to go all around Europe—you’ll see in the movie that it’s a bit of a road trip,” Sam continued. “They are just so funny, and it’s completely different to working in a very straight drama where you have a very tight schedule. On this [set], every take was completely different. And I don’t know if you know—you probably have seen Kate—she is the best, she’s so funny. It’s overwhelming, actually, how funny she is. Every take is completely different.”
Just Jared on Facebook
sam heughan on transition from outlander to the spy who dumped 01
sam heughan on transition from outlander to the spy who dumped 02
sam heughan on transition from outlander to the spy who dumped 03
sam heughan on transition from outlander to the spy who dumped 04

Credit: Alexander Tamargo; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Sam Heughan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bristol Palin confirms she's single - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is hard at work on her debut album - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul gives Martha Stewart a lesson on tucking - TooFab
  • Leonardo DiCaprio just invested in an eco-friendly shoe line - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Joey King's new movie - Just Jared Jr